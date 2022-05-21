Hampshire man arrested for flashing in a park and being in possession of a class B drug

A HAMPSHIRE man has been arrested after exposing himself in a park and being in possession of a class B drug.

By Fiona Callingham
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 11:02 am

Officers were called on Thursday, May 19 at 5pm to a report that a man had been exposing himself in Basingbourne Park, in Fleet.

As part of their enquiries, a 56-year-old man from Fleet has been arrested on suspicion of exposure, possession of a controlled drug of class B and breach of a restraining order.

He remains in custody and our enquiries are ongoing.

Hampshire police are seeking witnesses.

A spokesman said: ‘We are taking this report seriously and an investigation is ongoing, but we would like to make contact with any witnesses.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident mentioned above or see any suspicious behaviour?’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220198317.

Alternatively, you can report online at hampshire.police.uk.