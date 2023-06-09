Hampshire murder probe: Seven men charged in connection with the murder of 64-year-old who was stabbed in his home
The charges come after Mark Noke, 64, died of a stab wound to his chest at his home address in Warburton Road, Southampton, on February 25 earlier this year. Five men have been charged with murder, manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery.
These men are Kieran Thomas Claffey, 28, of Keynsham Road, Southampton, Leighton James Tabone, 23, of no fixed abode, Bradley James O’Dell, 22, of Blendworth Lane, Southampton, Aaron Paul Dean Morgan, 31, of no fixed abode and Justin Lee Roach, 39, of Steep Close, Southampton.
SEE ALSO: Seven men re-arrested in connection with death of Hampshire man Mark Noke who was stabbed in chest
Two other men have been also been charged in connection with Mark’s death. Harley Wilson, 20, of International Way, Southampton and Daniel Alexander Bull, 30, of Valentine Avenue, Southampton have both been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.