News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Hampshire murder probe: Seven men charged in connection with the murder of 64-year-old who was stabbed in his home

Seven men have been charged in relation to the murder of a 64-year-old man who was stabbed in his home.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 23:52 BST

The charges come after Mark Noke, 64, died of a stab wound to his chest at his home address in Warburton Road, Southampton, on February 25 earlier this year. Five men have been charged with murder, manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery.

These men are Kieran Thomas Claffey, 28, of Keynsham Road, Southampton, Leighton James Tabone, 23, of no fixed abode, Bradley James O’Dell, 22, of Blendworth Lane, Southampton, Aaron Paul Dean Morgan, 31, of no fixed abode and Justin Lee Roach, 39, of Steep Close, Southampton.

SEE ALSO: Seven men re-arrested in connection with death of Hampshire man Mark Noke who was stabbed in chest

Mark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PAMark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA
Mark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two other men have been also been charged in connection with Mark’s death. Harley Wilson, 20, of International Way, Southampton and Daniel Alexander Bull, 30, of Valentine Avenue, Southampton have both been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

They have all been remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court today.