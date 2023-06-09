The charges come after Mark Noke, 64, died of a stab wound to his chest at his home address in Warburton Road, Southampton, on February 25 earlier this year. Five men have been charged with murder, manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery.

These men are Kieran Thomas Claffey, 28, of Keynsham Road, Southampton, Leighton James Tabone, 23, of no fixed abode, Bradley James O’Dell, 22, of Blendworth Lane, Southampton, Aaron Paul Dean Morgan, 31, of no fixed abode and Justin Lee Roach, 39, of Steep Close, Southampton.

Mark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA

