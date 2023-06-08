Seven men re-arrested in connection with death of Hampshire man Mark Noke who was stabbed in chest
Mr Noke, 64, died of a stab wound to his chest at his home in Warburton Road, Southampton, on February 25.
Police attended a number of addresses in the city this morning to carry out further arrests and five men have been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiring to commit robbery.
They are a 22-year-old, 23-year-old, 28-year-old, 31-year-old and 39-year-old all of whom are from Southampton.
The 22-year-old man has also been arrested today on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug of class B.
Additionally, two men have been re-arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery.
They are a 20-year-old and 30-year-old, from Southampton – both have previously been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All of the men are in custody.