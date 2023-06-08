News you can trust since 1877
Seven men re-arrested in connection with death of Hampshire man Mark Noke who was stabbed in chest

Seven men have been re-arrested in connection with the death of Mark Noke who was found dead at his home in Hampshire.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 12:12 BST

Mr Noke, 64, died of a stab wound to his chest at his home in Warburton Road, Southampton, on February 25.

Police attended a number of addresses in the city this morning to carry out further arrests and five men have been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiring to commit robbery.

Mark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PAMark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA
They are a 22-year-old, 23-year-old, 28-year-old, 31-year-old and 39-year-old all of whom are from Southampton.

The 22-year-old man has also been arrested today on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug of class B.

Additionally, two men have been re-arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery.

They are a 20-year-old and 30-year-old, from Southampton – both have previously been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All of the men are in custody.

