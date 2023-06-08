Mr Noke, 64, died of a stab wound to his chest at his home in Warburton Road, Southampton, on February 25.

Police attended a number of addresses in the city this morning to carry out further arrests and five men have been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiring to commit robbery.

SEE ALSO: Police investigating the murder of Southampton man Mark Noke who was stabbed in his home have made five more arrests

Mark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are a 22-year-old, 23-year-old, 28-year-old, 31-year-old and 39-year-old all of whom are from Southampton.

The 22-year-old man has also been arrested today on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug of class B.

Additionally, two men have been re-arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery.

They are a 20-year-old and 30-year-old, from Southampton – both have previously been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.