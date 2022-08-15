As well as frequently working in some of the most rural and isolated areas, dog handlers will often be the first on the scene of calls and might need to make use of their life-saving skills.
Now, £48,992 has been spent on variety of lifesaving equipment for dog handlers across Hampshire and Thames Valley – including defibrillators and trauma kit to deal with catastrophic bleeds and injuries.
Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner Donna Jones said: ‘Dog units can often be the first to respond to emergency situations so it is vital they have the equipment they need to deal with any trauma or medical situation they face.
‘Ultimately, this kind of equipment will help officers save lives and I am really pleased to fund the purchase which will no doubt keep communities in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight safer.’
Matthew Barber, Thames Valley’s crime commissioner, added: ‘Dog handlers attend a range of incidents and their ability to deploy this equipment when arriving on scene can make a real difference to keeping our communities safe across Thames Valley.’
Richard Taylor, Sergeant for Thames Valley and Hampshire police joint operations dog unit was ‘extremely grateful’ to the two police crime commissioners for providing the cash to buy the trauma kits.
He added: ‘Our dog handlers are routinely first on scene at incidents involving serious trauma and medical episodes, and I am in no doubt that this new equipment will help save lives.’