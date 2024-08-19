Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pair of police dogs are heading to Paris to help in the police operation at “one of the greatest sporting events in the world.”

Police explosive search dogs are heading to the Paralympics in Paris to help keep the venues safe for athletes and spectators. Left is PD Arlo and right is PD Cody. | Hampshire Police

The two Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary explosive search dogs, and their handlers, are heading to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games to help keep athletes and spectators safe. PC Paul Shutler and PC Dan Attwood will taking PD Arlo and PD Cody across the channel to the event as part of ensuring venues are safe.

A number of police dogs and their handlers will be attending the games from across the UK to help with police operations. PC Paul Shutler is delighted to be representing the UK at the games.

“Cody and Arlo might not be any good in the high jump or be able to throw a javelin very far but they're the absolute best at what they do and I think they deserve a medal as well."

The Paralympic Games begin on Wednesday, August 28 and will run until Sunday, September 8.