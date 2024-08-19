Hampshire police explosive search dogs to help at 2024 Paralympic Games alongside their handlers
The two Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary explosive search dogs, and their handlers, are heading to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games to help keep athletes and spectators safe. PC Paul Shutler and PC Dan Attwood will taking PD Arlo and PD Cody across the channel to the event as part of ensuring venues are safe.
A number of police dogs and their handlers will be attending the games from across the UK to help with police operations. PC Paul Shutler is delighted to be representing the UK at the games.
He said: “This summer myself and PC Attwood will be heading to Paris to assist with the policing operation for the Paralympic Games with our explosive search dogs Cody and Arlo. It will genuinely be an honour and a privilege to represent UK policing as part of this operation for one of the greatest sporting events in the world.
“Cody and Arlo might not be any good in the high jump or be able to throw a javelin very far but they're the absolute best at what they do and I think they deserve a medal as well."
The Paralympic Games begin on Wednesday, August 28 and will run until Sunday, September 8.