Hampshire police to use drones to crack down on car meet planned today in Eastleigh

Police say they will use drones and other cameras to monitor a car meet planned in Hampshire today – and have warned they will seize vehicles if need be.

By Tom Morton
Published 8th Apr 2023, 13:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 13:51 BST

Officers say there is a car meet planned for somewhere in the Eastleigh district area today.

In the last few months there have been some held in and around Portsmouth with worrying outcomes.

Police say they will monitor a car meet planned for Eastleigh Picture: Adobe StockPolice say they will monitor a car meet planned for Eastleigh Picture: Adobe Stock
On January 7 police were called to a 'terrifying' meet in Southsea which was causing an 'unbelievable' noise, and then on January 20 a girl had to be taken to hospital after being hit by a car at a meet at the Morrison’s car park in Lakesmere Road, Horndean. Worse was to come on January 28 in Portsmouth when a car came off the road at the Voyager business park in Portsmouth and ploughed into four people, injuring two people seriously, a girl in her teens and a woman in her 20s.

A police spokesman said: ‘While the majority of car enthusiasts are passionate but law-abiding, we have seen car meets recently where a minority have acted irresponsibly and illegally, including street racing, excessive noise and driving in a way that endangers spectators and the general public.

‘We will not allow such behaviour to go unchallenged and have a robust policing plan in place with resources allocated to it if required.

‘We will use available legislation and take action where necessary, which can include seizing vehicles, penalty notices, notifying insurance companies of illegal modifications, dispersal notices and arrest and prosecution where necessary.’

Officers say they will deal with any offences, and will be capturing evidence using mobile and static cameras as well as drones to enable them to follow up any incidents not dealt with at the time.

Chief Inspector Tracy Scrase said: ‘The public’s safety is always our priority and we will take any action necessary to put a stop to dangerous driving, risky manoeuvres and any associated anti-social behaviour.

‘If you drive dangerously, whether that’s through speeding, racing or drifting close to bystanders, then we can take action – including seizing your car and arresting you. Don’t take that risk – it is simply not worth it.

‘If you witness this type of behaviour then please report it directly to us. Don’t let these individuals give the majority of law-abiding car enthusiasts a bad name.

‘We would like to reassure our communities that we continue to proactively monitor information being reported into us, work closely with partners and landowners and would remind organisers of events that they must seek permission of the landowner and the district or city council before organising any such event.’

Anyone with concerns or information on any criminal activity taking place, can call police on 101 or on 999 if it is an emergency.

Anyone with footage (i.e. mobile phone or dashcam footage) capturing moving traffic offences such as dangerous driving or using mobile phones whilst driving can upload the video evidence via Hants SNAP – an initiative aimed at dealing with road traffic offences.