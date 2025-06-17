Hampshire tennis champion spared jail for sexually assaulting teenage girl

A Hampshire tennis champion and former world top 10 touch tennis player was spared jail for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Aaronn Blackman

Aaronn Blackman, 27, avoided being imprisoned when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court following his offending against a girl over an 18-month period.

The Denmead defendant admitted two charges of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 14-15 in Waterlooville between April 1, 2016, and September 30, 2017. Blackman, aged between 18 and 20 at the time of the offences, also admitted engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 14-15 during the same period.

Blackman, of Martin Avenue, was a highly regarded tennis player and coach at Denmead Tennis Club who won Hampshire & IOW Lawn Tennis Association's inaugural mixed doubles Champion of Champions trophy in 2018. That year he also won the East Hampshire Mixed League.

The former rising star previously performed as part of Denmead’s leading doubles pair in the Portsmouth & District League. He also rose to a world ranking high of seven in 2018 as a touch tennis player - a game played on smaller courts with foam balls and smaller racquets.

Blackman has previously been described as an “excellent role model to youngsters” he’s taught at Denmead.

The penetrative charge description said: “You being a person aged 18 or over, intentionally touched a girl aged 14-15, not reasonably believing she was 16 or over, and the touching being sexual and involving penetration.”

During the hearing, Blackman was sentenced to 19 months jail suspended for two years and told to complete 26 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work. He must sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.