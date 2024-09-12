A man who ran from police in Portsmouth before getting caught with drugs in his sock has been jailed for seven years for dealing heroin and crack cocaine.

Kebba Faye | Hants police

Kebba Faye, 31, was caught red-handed by police on Tuesday 5 March when officers spotted two people acting suspiciously on the corner of Britannia Road North. It was suspected that they were waiting to purchase class A drugs.

Faye was seen a short time later interacting with one of the people who had been previously spotted before leaving in a different direction. Faye was seen entering an address on Talbot Road for a matter of minutes before exiting again before officers tried to stop him in the street.

Despite his best efforts to avoid capture, hapless Faye was arrested - with a sock containing 30-40 wraps of suspected class A drugs and £400 in cash along with a phone.

Faye, of Carpathia Drive in Southampton, was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He was found guilty of both offences following a four day trial at Portsmouth Crown Court. At the same court he has now been sentenced to seven years in prison.

PC Sam Davy from Portsmouth’s Priority Crime Team said: “Faye’s sentence is a direct result of the proactive work being undertaken by the Priority Crime Team in the city to disrupt the supply of drugs. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in the city. Our message to those involved in the supply of drugs is simple. We will relentlessly pursue you until you face a day in court if you take part in similar activities.

“Drug supply causes harm and misery to our communities and we will continue disrupting it and making sure that our city is a hostile environment for drug dealers to operate in.“We encourage anyone who suspects drug related activity to be taking place in their neighbourhood to report it to us. Every piece of information helps us to build a stronger intelligence picture and allows us to take action.”

