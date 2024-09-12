A man has today been jailed for 21 years after he murdered a mother-of-two in her home.

Adam Watson | Hants police

Adam Watson, 37, was convicted of murder following a trial at Winchester Crown Court.

The court heard that officers were called at 4.12pm on Friday 9 September 2022 following reports of a sudden death at a property on Church Road West in Farnborough. The body of 56-year-old Samantha Holden, from Farnborough, was located. Her next of kin were informed at the time and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Jurors at Winchester Crown Court heard that Samantha was killed by Watson inside her home. She had been strangled and suffocated and Watson’s DNA was found on her neck and fingernails, the court was told.

Officers launched an investigation and arrested Watson, of Dukes Court, Queensmead, Farnborough, two days later in Belgium. Detectives managed to extradite him back to the UK so he could face prosecution in England. He was formally charged with her murder in February this year.

Watson denied one count of murder but was convicted on Monday 2 September. He was today (12 September) jailed for life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years at Winchester Crown Court.

Speaking after the sentencing, Samantha’s family said: “My family and I are relieved that there is now justice for our beautiful mum. We love her and miss her very much and now we can move forward with her in our hearts. We are very grateful for everyone in Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, particularly DI Howard Broadribb, DS Andy Panter, DC Caz Reason and DC Kate Chapman as well as all the prosecution team who put so much time and care into ensuring our mum got justice.”

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb added: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the friends and family of Samantha Holden. Not only have her family had to endure what happened that day, but they have had to relive their experience in court.

“This was a senseless and horrific incident which resulted in a much-loved mum losing her life. I would like to praise Samantha’s family and children for their bravery, courage and assistance when they were dealing with unimaginable pain and grief having just lost their mum.

“I hope that today’s sentence helps them to rebuild their lives and that they are able to feel a small sense of comfort that justice has been delivered.

“They now know that Adam Watson will spend a long time in prison for what he has done. He is a callous killer and his actions that day were deplorable.

“I would also like to thank the team of investigators who never gave up and worked tirelessly to extradite Watson back to the UK so he could face prosecution in this country.

“Tackling serious violence is a key priority for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and I hope that today’s sentence gives victims confidence to come forward and talk to us.”