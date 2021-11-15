Police have been investigating the incident in Knowsley Road, which happened in the early hours of yesterday.

It was reported that there was an altercation between a man and a woman in the van.

Police were called at 3.43am on Sunday to reports of an altercation between a woman and a man in a van in Knowsley Road, pictured. Photo: Google

Officers has since tracked down the the dark-coloured vehicle.

They have also spoken to the woman involved in the incident.

No-one was seriously hurt during the altercation.

A 20-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

He remains in custody at this time.

