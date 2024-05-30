Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have charged a man after a car was seen driving on the wrong side of a motorway sparking a chase.

Kyle Johnson, of Prospect Lane, Havant, is scheduled to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court next month after being charged with various offences. As previously reported in The News, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary first spotted a silver Vauxhall Astra at the Rusty Cutter roundabout on April 3.

Kyle Johnson, 29, of Prospect Lane, Havant, has been charged with various offences and will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court next month. Police said a car was seen driving on the wrong side of the A3(M) in Havant in April. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The force said the vehicle was then seen driving on the wrong side of the road on the A3(M). Police said they pursued the car until it went off-road at Tiptoe Green, with the Vauxhall proceeding to hit parked vehicles in Burghclere Road.

Johnson, 29, has been charged driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; being the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop after a road accident; failure to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by a constable and use of a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.