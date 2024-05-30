Suspected WWI ordnance shuts down Southsea's Victoria Road North with Royal Navy explosive team attending
Victoria Road North, Southsea, was closed for a number of hours after a suspected WWI explosive item was discovered in a house. The police shut down the road while it was investigated by a Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ We attended an address on Victoria Road North this morning (Thursday, May 30) following a report of suspected WWI ordnance.
“Police attended, alongside colleagues from the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, to assess the material and ensure the safety of all. Upon investigation, it was found to be inert and was subsequently removed by Explosive Ordinance Disposal.”
Victoria Road North has now re-opened following the removal of the item.