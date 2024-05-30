Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Southsea road was shut down following the discovery of a potential World War I ordnance at a property.

Victoria Road North, Southsea, was closed for a number of hours after a suspected WWI explosive item was discovered in a house. The police shut down the road while it was investigated by a Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ We attended an address on Victoria Road North this morning (Thursday, May 30) following a report of suspected WWI ordnance.

“Police attended, alongside colleagues from the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, to assess the material and ensure the safety of all. Upon investigation, it was found to be inert and was subsequently removed by Explosive Ordinance Disposal.”