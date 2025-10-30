A woman from Havant has gone missing with the public urged to call 999 if they see her.

Casey, 17, has not been seen since leaving her home address yesterday morning (October 29). Police believe she may have travelled to Winchester, after disappearing at 10.20am.

A missing persons appeal has been launched in a bid to find her. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “She is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall, blue eyes, with orange bleached hair in a bun.

“When she was last seen, Casey was wearing a maroon jumper, black leggings and white trainers.

“If you have seen Casey, or have any information about her recent whereabouts since she was last seen, please call 999 immediately, quoting reference 44250489404.”