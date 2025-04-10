Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four people have been bailed after drugs and other items were seized by armed police in Havant.

Officers burst into an address in Lockerley Road, West Leigh - arresting three men and one woman. One of the males is wanted by police.

The raid was carried out last Thursday (April 3) at roughly 6pm after various reports of suspicious activity were reported by the public. Emergency personnel from the Battins and West Leigh Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) joined the operation alongside armed officers.

Armed police arrested four people in Lockerley Road, West Leigh, Havant, on suspicion of committing drug offences. | Google Street View

The front door had to be sawn in half before they entered the address. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said a quantity of Class B drugs, namely cannabis and various phones were seized.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of committing drug related offences and other crimes. One of them - a 32-year-old male from Croydon in South London - is wanted by police in the capital on recall to prison. He was detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

A 35-year-old woman from Havant was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and neglect of a child, with a 40-year-old man from the town also being detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

A 36-year-old man from Croydon was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. “They have all been conditionally bailed until Thursday, July 3, whilst enquiries continue,” the police spokeswoman added.

Police have stepped up patrols and operations in the St Albans Park area after persistent reports of anti-social behaviour and other unscrupulous activity. Havant Police said they will continue to clamp down on crime in the area to protect the residents.

Speaking about the operation, a social media statement said: “Special thanks to other colleagues who helped out including the dog, our Special's (who only popped in for a brew) and Waterlooville NPT. An even bigger thanks to YOU, for telling US. We have worked tirelessly with the local community to rid St Albans Park of its issues and so this needed a quick response. We will relentlessly pursue criminals and ensure Havant is a hostile place for them.”