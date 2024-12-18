Bottled water stations are being set up as Southern Water confirms a ‘technical issue’ which has caused loss of water.

The water provider has taken to its social media to confirm that residents in parts of Hampshire might be experiencing water loss or low water pressure. This comes following a ‘technical issue’ at the Southern Water Testwood Water Supply Works.

Southern Water wrote on its website: “We’re really sorry that customers in parts of Southampton, Eastleigh, Romsey and the New Forest are experiencing either low pressure or a loss of water supply. This is being caused by a technical issue at our Testwood Water Supply Works.

Southern Water has confirmed water loss following a technical issue at Testwood Water Supply Works. | Google

“Our teams are onsite and working hard to fix the fault, however this is going to take time.

“We’re starting to deliver bottled water to vulnerable customers on our Priority Services Register. If you are concerned or are a vulnerable customer and need access to bottled water as a priority, please call us on 0330 303 0368.

“We’re also setting up bottled water stations and these will open shortly and we will let you know their locations and opening and closing hours shortly.”