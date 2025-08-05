Hearing of Leigh Park man charged with commission of a child sex offence adjourned until later this month
Lee Comley, of Middle Park Way, was charged with the offence after his arrest on July 1, where police were called at 7.38pm to reports that a man had been sending sexually explicit messages to a child online.
The reports of the arrest led to a huge crowd of people gathering in the area which resulted in the police imposing a 48-hour dispersal order for the Leigh Park area.
Comley, 38, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 3, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday (Monday, August 4), but the case has now been adjourned until Tuesday, August 26, to allow time for legal aid to be sorted.
He has been remanded in custody until the next hearing.