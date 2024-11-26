Police are on the hunt for a heartless criminal who stole war medals and jewellery during the burglary of an elderly woman’s home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire police says that at some time between 8pm on Thursday, November 7 and 7am on Friday, November 8 the offender gained entry to the home on Skipper Way in Lee on the Solent. Once inside they took jewellery and two medals.

One of the items stolen was a long beige piece of velvet that held a number of brooches. Some of the brooches were awarded to victim for her service at Barnardos and some were Mother’s Union brooches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch

Two war medals were stolen; one is described as a Russian Convoy medal which was in a small white box. The other medal was silver plated and inside a dark navy blue presentation box. Three silver bracelets were also stolen.

PC Matthew Nicholls, said: “These medals and brooches were awarded to the victim and her late husband for their dedication and selfless service to help others. It is absolutely appalling that they have been stolen and the victim has been left very upset by what has happened.

“If you think you might have been offered them for sale or know who could be responsible for taking them, please contact us immediately.”

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen these items offered for sale to get in touch. If you have any information about this incident and who may be responsible, contact the police as soon as possible on online or on 101 quoting 44240488694.