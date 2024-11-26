Heartless criminal steals war medals and jewellery in Lee on the Solent burglary
Hampshire police says that at some time between 8pm on Thursday, November 7 and 7am on Friday, November 8 the offender gained entry to the home on Skipper Way in Lee on the Solent. Once inside they took jewellery and two medals.
One of the items stolen was a long beige piece of velvet that held a number of brooches. Some of the brooches were awarded to victim for her service at Barnardos and some were Mother’s Union brooches.
Two war medals were stolen; one is described as a Russian Convoy medal which was in a small white box. The other medal was silver plated and inside a dark navy blue presentation box. Three silver bracelets were also stolen.
PC Matthew Nicholls, said: “These medals and brooches were awarded to the victim and her late husband for their dedication and selfless service to help others. It is absolutely appalling that they have been stolen and the victim has been left very upset by what has happened.
“If you think you might have been offered them for sale or know who could be responsible for taking them, please contact us immediately.”
Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen these items offered for sale to get in touch. If you have any information about this incident and who may be responsible, contact the police as soon as possible on online or on 101 quoting 44240488694.