Man verbally abuses Hedge End Pets At Home staff who tried to stop him stealing bag of dog food

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jun 2025, 11:58 BST
Police have released the CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a man verbally abused staff of a shop after they stopped him from shoplifting.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 13 between 11.55am and 12.05pm at Pets At Home in Hedge End. A man entered the store and tried to steal a large bag of dog food but when staff members challenged him he verbally abused them.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police have released the CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after staff were verbally abused in Pets At Home in Hedge End.placeholder image
Police have released the CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after staff were verbally abused in Pets At Home in Hedge End. | Hampshire Police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him in connection with a report of an attempted shoplifting and subsequent public order incident at Pets At Home, Tollbar Way, Hedge End.

“We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us. Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.

“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250167474.”

