Many motorists often wear sunglasses to make sure they have clear sight of the road ahead of them.

Warm temperatures more likely over the summer, so wearing shades may be more commonplace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More motorists may wish to wear sunglasses while driving in the summer, but do you have to wear them. Picture: Adobe Stock.

But do you have to wear them while driving in the sunshine, and could you get fined for not doing so?

Here is what the law says:

What does the Highways Code say?

Drivers have been warned that not wearing sunglasses while behind the wheel could land you with a fine.

It's not a legal requirement to wear sunglasses in bright conditions, but you could still be considered by police to be ‘driving without due care and attention’.

Rule 237 of the Highway Code, which explains what drivers should do in hot weather, states: ‘Keep your vehicle well ventilated to avoid drowsiness.

‘Be aware that the road surface may become soft or if it rains after a dry spell it may become slippery.

‘These conditions could affect your steering and braking.

‘If you are dazzled by bright sunlight, slow down and if necessary, stop.’

The requirement to remain focused while driving is laid out in the Highway Code rule 144.

Under general advice, It states: ‘You must not drive dangerously, drive without due care and attention, and drive without reasonable consideration for other road users.

‘Driving requires focus and attention at all times.

‘Remember, you may be driving dangerously or travelling too fast even if you don’t mean to.’

Could I get fined for not wearing sunglasses?

Potential fines for ‘driving without due care and attention’ would lead to a spot fine of £100 and three points on your licence.

This can be challenged, but if you lose, and depending on the severity of the case, the fine could raise to £5,000, but this is rare.

The AA has laid out advice on what sunglasses to wear while driving, as glare is one of the primary causes of crashes and the right shades can prevent it.

SEE ALSO: AA issues urgent warning for Portsmouth drivers as fuel price rise

They said on its website: ‘Sunglasses sold for general use can be too dark for driving in.

‘Plus, fashion frames could obscure your peripheral vision if they aren't the right style, so it's best to choose your shades carefully.

They recommend you wear pairs which fall into two categories, variable tint lenses and fixed tint lenses.