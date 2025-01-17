Man exposes himself to woman at bus stop before making lewd remarks
The pervert indecently exposed himself to a woman in her 50s as she waited at a bus stop on St Anne’s Road, Southampton, between 5.50pm and 6.10pm on Monday.
The man also made sexually inappropriate comments towards her. The woman was not injured and left the area.
The man has been described as about 6ft tall with short black hair and a black goatee who was wearing a beige puffer style jacket with the hood up. He had a push bike with him.
A police spokesperson said: “Since this incident was reported to us we have been carrying out a number of enquiries, including an extensive CCTV scope of the area and house to house enquiries, and we are now appealing to the public for assistance.
“Were you in the St Anne’s Road area between 5.50pm and 6.10pm on Monday? Did you see a man acting in a suspicious manner or anyone matching the description above? Does it sound like somebody you might know?”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44250017822. Alternatively, you can submit information online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/