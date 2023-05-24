News you can trust since 1877
Hunt on to find man who attacked security guard in Southsea Co-op after being stopped

The hunt is on to find a man who attacked a security guard in a Southsea shop after attempting to leave with items.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th May 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:54 BST

Police have released an image of the man they are tracking following the incident at 7.30pm on Sunday April 30 when a man entered the Co-op store in Albert Road. The man allegedly attempted to leave with stock before he ended up paying for the goods – but landed blows to the member of staff on his way out.

‘He was stopped by a security guard, who was then assaulted and suffered injuries to his shoulder, hand and face,’ a police spokesman said. ‘We have been conducting a number of enquiries since the matter was reported to us, but we now need your assistance. We wish to speak with the man in this CCTV image in relation to the incident.

Police want to find this man after the attack on Sunday, April 30, at the Co-op store in Albert Road, Southsea. Pic Hants policePolice want to find this man after the attack on Sunday, April 30, at the Co-op store in Albert Road, Southsea. Pic Hants police
‘If you recognise him, you can submit information on our website, or by calling 101, quoting the reference 44230169644.’

