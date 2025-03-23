A husband accused of “intending to kill” his wife in a “violent rage” had previously smashed her head against a wall, a court heard.

Scene in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove. Emma Watts is fighting for her life as Paul Watts was charged with attempted murder | NW

Paul Watts, 35, is on trial at Portsmouth Crown Court for the attempted murder of Emma Watts, 37, following a “brutal” attack at their Cinderford Close home in Paulsgrove on October 31 shortly after 3pm.

Mrs Watts was left with multiple fractures - including to her skull - and in an induced coma after she was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital where she was “fighting for her life” before surviving.

The “brutal act of domestic violence” allegedly took place when Watts - also facing a charge of grievous bodily harm - was ordered to leave the family home after Mrs Watts ran out of patience with her husband’s drinking and drug taking.

The trial heard how Mrs Watts was attacked previously by her husband on December 31, 2023, with him admitting a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Prosecutor Simon Jones told the court of the incident: “Emma Watts ran out into the street having just been assaulted by the defendant. She had been in the toilet when the defendant hit her head against the toilet wall.

“She had bruises to the right side of the face and blood on her lip. The defendant pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.”

The court heard how tensions were simmering the night before the October 31 incident, with Mrs Watts telling her husband in a message: “Don’t come back.”

But Watts turned up at their home anyhow later that night at 11.36pm. His wife told him: “I don’t know why you came back. I don’t want drugs in the house.”

Police in in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove. | Supplied

The following day Watts was seen on CCTV in a shop at 9.52am buying Captain Morgan rum. When Mrs Watts returned home just before 11am, she told her husband: “Get in the shower and sober up.”

Around 2pm, Mrs Watts sent the defendant a message saying: “You need to leave the house by the time I get back.” She then added: “Sorry Paul you gave me no choice.”

The message sparked a flurry of “threatening” and “chilling” messages from Watts, Mr Jones told jurors. “He was ramping it up,” the prosecutor said.

In amongst the threatening messages, Watts desperately pleaded to his wife to take him back, saying: “Don’t leave me, don’t leave me.”

Shortly after 3pm when Mrs Watts had returned back to the house with her best friend, who had accompanied her for support, tensions flared when Watts was still present - with him told to leave once again.

“The defendant ran behind her and grabbed her with both arms and dragged her backwards,” the prosecutor previously told the court.

“Emma Watts was dragged back through the front door of the house. Her best friend thought she should call police. Then, behind closed doors, the defendant was in a violent rage.

“The defendant set upon her delivering hard and repeated blows to her which drew an extensive amount of blood.”

He added: “In this moment when delivering punch after punch after punch on his wife, we say he intended to kill her.”

Following the attack, Mrs Watts was left unconscious while “groaning” with a pool of blood in the hallway where the attack had taken place near the stairs. Blood was splattered across the walls and floors.

Meanwhile, her husband had the “foresight” to wash his hands before placing his limp wife’s body on the kitchen table after the “violent, relentless and unlawful assault”, Mr Jones said. “After the attack the defendant walked off down the road with a smirk on his face,” the prosecutor added.

Watts then returned to the property before police turned up and forced entry and arrested him. However, immediate concerns turned to Mrs Watts who was covered with blood over her head and face, large swelling to her face, a jaw that appeared to be broken and a skull that looked dented. Her eyes were so swollen they were forced shut, Mr Jones had told jurors.

“The injuries were life threatening and needed immediate advanced care,” Mr Jones said. “She was put onto a stretcher and into a helicopter and taken to hospital.”

The violent attack left Mrs Watts with a skull fracture, fractures to the cheekbone, eye sockets, jaw, breastbone, ribs and part of her spine. She suffered bruising to the neck, hand and fingers.

When quizzed by police, Watts gave “no comment” in interview. “(Watts) gave no account, no explanation, no version of his own of events,” Mr Jones said.

The trial continues.

