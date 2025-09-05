A new deputy police and crime commissioner (DPCC) has been appointed for Hampshire & Isle of Wight after the previous incumbent stepped down to join Reform UK.

Alex Rennie, a former leader of Havant Borough Council, has been appointed in the role after his selection was approved by Hampshire & Isle of Wight’s Police and Crime Panel on September 4. The role has been vacant since July when Terry Norton stepped down with three years left on his term and joined Reform UK.

Donna Jones, the police and crime commissioner (PCC), said she was “delighted” with the appointment of Alex. She said: “In July, the Home Office confirmed that police governance responsibilities will remain with me as the PCC until 1 April 2027 and not May 2026 as previously expected.

“The appointment of Alex as Deputy will ensure the OPCC can continue delivering for Hampshire & Isle of Wight residents as we prepare for the evolving landscape of devolution. He is in an excellent position to do that.

“Alex brings extensive experience in public sector leadership, managing large scale public sector budgets, working into government and managing policy particularly in local government. This will be a huge benefit to the OPCC and the police force.”

Alex has spoken of his pride in taking the role as he aims to help make the county a safer place to live, work and visit.

He said: ““I am extremely proud to take on this new role in helping support the Police and Crime Commissioner in her efforts to cut crime and make our communities safer.

“Having worked in the public sector for the past decade, I am passionate about serving the people of Hampshire and Isle of Wight. I share the PCC’s vision of making our towns, cities and villages safer places to live, work and visit.

“I have seen first-hand how drugs gangs and anti-social behaviour can have a devastating impact on our communities and I am keen to continue to support the PCC’s work in helping prevent crimes from happening and supporting victims when they do.

Alex Rennie has spoken of his pride in taking on the role of deputy police and crime commissioner. | OPCC

“Having more police on our streets is key to that and the PCC’s Local Bobby scheme, alongside the opening of police station front counters, helps reassure the public we’re working hard to make sure that happens.

“I look forward to engaging with Hampshire and Isle of Wight’s dedicated police officers, staff, volunteers, and community leaders.”

As well as having experience as leader of Havant Borough Council, Alex also served as a senior advisor to the shadow exchequer secretary to the treasury and as chief of staff to an MP. He also co-founded UK Friends of Ukraine which coordinates humanitarian aid to those in need in the war-torn country.

Alex will begin his role as DPCC later this month.