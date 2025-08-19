Ex-Portsmouth councillor and deputy PCC switches to Reform UK

Former deputy police and crime commissioner and Portsmouth councillor Terry Norton has joined Reform UK — citing the need for “integrity, accountability, and leadership people can trust” in public life.

Mr Norton, who served as deputy police and crime commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, as well as a Portsmouth City councillor, announced the move after stepping down from his constabulary role in July this year. He had been appointed in April 2022 and had three years left of his term still to run.

“Over time, there was increasing uncertainty about the future of my role and a clear breakdown in communication at the top,” he said.

“It became difficult to carry out my duties effectively or with the transparency I believe is essential in public service. So I made the decision to step away and refocus my efforts where I could make a real difference.”

During his term in Portsmouth City Council, Mr Norton represented Drayton and Farlington Ward for the Conservatives between May 2019 and May 2023.

With a professional background in education as a Drama and English teacher, he served as opposition spokesperson for the Children, Families and Education portfolio, and as a member of the Education Advisory, Children & Young People Board.

Now joining Nigel Farage’s party, Mr Norton said he intends to play an active role at both local and national level, particularly across South East Hampshire close to his home in Havant.

“Millions of people across this country – and thousands across our country – feel politically homeless. I’ve spoken to countless residents who are tired of broken promises and politicians who put self-interest and party before people. Reform UK offers a genuine alternative – one rooted in common sense and straight-talking leadership.

“I’m just getting started. I’ll be working closely with others to grow Reform UK’s presence and to help bring politics closer to the people it’s meant to serve. This is not a step aside – this is a step forward.”

It comes after Portsmouth councillors George Madgwick and Raymond Dent left the Portsmouth Independent Party to join Reform UK.

Cllr Madgwick said he was pleased to welcome Mr Norton to the party, praising his “admirable history in politics” and first-hand experience in local government and Hampshire Police.

He added: “His experience and can-do attitude is sure to be an asset to Reform UK and I’m excited to see him grow within our party.”