An idiot Saints fan who lobbed a lighter at a Pompey player before storming onto the pitch during the south coast derby has been slapped with a football banning order.



“Fool” Daniel Small is now banned from going to games for three years after the season ticket holder ran onto the St Mary’s Stadium pitch on September 14.

The pitch invader leapt over the advertising boards from the Kingsland Stand during the game before running over the halfway line and making gestures towards the away support in the 38th minute - bringing the match to a stop. He was stopped and escorted from the pitch.

Shortly before, the 35-year-old had thrown a lighter onto the pitch while Portsmouth winger Josh Murphy took a throw-in. Security staff had attempted to remove him from the stadium after Small was identified as the culprit.

Small, of Wilman Way, Salisbury, pleaded guilty to throwing a missile and going onto the playing area at a football match at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today and was fined a total of £445 and given a three-year football banning order.

Assistant Chief Constable Tony Rowlinson, Gold Commander for the game, said: “We were clear ahead of this game that disruption would not be tolerated but sadly this so-called fan ignored those warnings.

“Thanks to the swift actions of our officers and security team at St Mary’s Stadium, he is facing the consequences of his foolish actions that threatened to ruin the game for everyone.

“Within minutes, he had been identified as the person responsible for throwing the lighter and after he invaded the pitch, he was quickly removed.

“That brief appearance on the pitch has resulted in a much lengthier appearance in court that has left him with a criminal record and a banning order preventing him from going to see his team play for three years.

“I hope this sends a clear message that just because you are surrounded by thousands of people, you cannot hide away if you commit crime.

“We work closely with clubs using a variety of different tactics to ensure those intent on causing disruption and threatening the safety of others are dealt with.”

Other offences related to this game include Kane Green, 28, of Magdalen Road, Portsmouth, who was charged with fraud by false representation and for going onto the playing area at a football match after he allegedly claimed to be a steward. He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on November 11.

A second man has also been summoned to court to face a charge of fraud by false representation and for going onto the playing area at a football match after also allegedly claiming to be a steward. The 31-year-old has received a postal requisition and is due to appear in Southampton Magistrates’ Court on November 11.

The Championship match - the first league meeting in 13 years - finished 0-0.