A Pompey fan who allegedly pretended he was a steward at the Saints match has been named and charged with fraud.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey draw 0-0 with Saints at St Mary’s | NW

Kane Green, 28, of Magdalen Road, Hilsea, was arrested at St Mary’s Stadium as Portsmouth and Southampton played out a 0-0 draw in the first league meeting in 13 years.

Green, who sought to deceive police and stadium staff, has now been charged for his alleged deception at the huge derby clash between the old enemies that saw police drafted in from across the country. Hampshire police said he had been charged with “fraud by false representation and for going onto the playing area at a football match”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force added: “This relates to a report of a man claiming to be a steward and being within a restricted area adjacent to the pitch. He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on November 11.”

Meanwhile, Saints fan Daniel Small, 35, of Wilman Way, Salisbury, has been charged with throwing a missile and going onto the playing area at a football match. He has been bailed to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on October 14.

The fan allegedly ran over the halfway line and appeared to make gestures towards the away support in the 38th minute before he was stopped and escorted from the pitch.

Other incidents at the match included a lighter being thrown on the pitch while Portsmouth winger Josh Murphy took a throw-in during the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red flares were set off by Saints fans before kick-off at the front of the stadium before a young child was chased and held by club security and police after letting off a flare on one end of the fanzone.

A heavy police presence with officers drafted in from forces across the country helped to deliver on the force’s promise of a “safe match for all” - with the operation costing around £200,000.

Fans were kept apart throughout with a large police presence closely monitoring events. A convoy of Pompey fans on coaches were escorted along the M27 to Southampton before being ushered into St Mary’s Stadium.

Assistant Chief Constable Tony Rowlinson, Gold Commander for the policing operation, said on Monday: “I am pleased to say that the match today has passed without any major disruption and that is thanks to the hard work of all those involved in the planning for this game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank both football clubs and their fans for supporting our policing operation, which was in place to help ensure the football was the focus of the day.

“I’m also incredibly proud of the professionalism and dedication my officers and staff have shown throughout this operation today, working hard to keep everyone safe.”