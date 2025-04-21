Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An “illegal rave” has been shut down with 15 people arrested.

Police swarmed what they described as an “unlicensed music event” near Chichester yesterday morning (April 20). People were detained at Charlton Forest, with officers also closing off nearby roads to stop people from attending. Roughly 2,500 people were present.

Sussex Police said: “An illegal rave near Chichester has been shut down and 15 people arrested. Events of this nature can have a detrimental impact on wildlife, the environment, the road network and local residents. They also result in a huge strain on emergency services resources.

An "illegal rave" was shut down near Chichester with 15 people arrested. | Google Street View

“The site has since been cleared, however a number of vehicles remain abandoned on the surrounding roads. If you are yet to collect your vehicle, please only do so if you are fit to drive. Do not put the life of yourself or others at risk. Anyone caught driving under the influence of drink or drugs will be dealt with robustly.”

Section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act was authorised, which gives officers the power to remove people attending or preparing for a rave. Emergency personnel seized speakers, sound systems and stages.

A total of 11 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug-driving; one person was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply illegal drugs; and three people were arrested on suspicion of carrying out unauthorised licensing activity. The site has since been cleared and a number of vehicles remain abandoned on roads surrounding the forest.

Superintendent Shane Baker said: “I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we responded to this incident. Events of this nature can have a hugely detrimental impact on the environment, they can cause extreme distress to livestock and they can significantly disturb local residents. But the bottom line is they are illegal.

“They can also heavily impact the local road network through abandoned vehicles, traffic build-up and road traffic offences, and result in a huge strain on resources of the emergency services. I’d like to thank all staff and officers – some of whom have worked throughout the night – to ensure this incident was brought to a safe and successful conclusion.”

Anyone with more information is advised to call 101, quoting Operation Wish.