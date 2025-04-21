Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has died following a “medical incident” at a tower block in Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramedics, police and an air ambulance were scrambled to the scene at Pickwick House near Wingfield Street, Buckland, yesterday afternoon (April 20). A large emergency service presence was pictured at the scene.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed the force and paramedics were responding to a concern for welfare report regarding a man in his 50s. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An air ambulance and police units have been scrambled to Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland, this evening. | Stuart Vaizey

The spokeswoman said: “We were called at 4.32pm on Sunday (April 20) to a report of the concern for the welfare of a man in Wingfield Street, Portsmouth. We attended the location alongside our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service and the helicopter emergency medical service.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services the man, who is in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The circumstances of the man’s death are not being treated as suspicious. His family have been informed and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”

The area around Pickwick House was quiet this morning, with no emergency service personnel present. Portsmouth Police issued a statement on Facebook yesterday evening concerning the incident. It said: “You may have seen a large Police and Ambulance presence in Wingfield Street in Portsmouth.

“We are currently assisting the ambulance service with a medical incident at the location. We will update you when we have any further information. Please do not speculate on the circumstances at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.

If you've been affected by suicide, Amparo is a dedicated support service providing practical and emotional support after bereavement. Call 0330 088 9255, email [email protected] or visit amparo.org.uk