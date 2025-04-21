Man dies following "medical incident" at Portsmouth tower block after concern for welfare report
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Paramedics, police and an air ambulance were scrambled to the scene at Pickwick House near Wingfield Street, Buckland, yesterday afternoon (April 20). A large emergency service presence was pictured at the scene.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed the force and paramedics were responding to a concern for welfare report regarding a man in his 50s. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The spokeswoman said: “We were called at 4.32pm on Sunday (April 20) to a report of the concern for the welfare of a man in Wingfield Street, Portsmouth. We attended the location alongside our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service and the helicopter emergency medical service.
“Despite the best efforts of emergency services the man, who is in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The circumstances of the man’s death are not being treated as suspicious. His family have been informed and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”
The area around Pickwick House was quiet this morning, with no emergency service personnel present. Portsmouth Police issued a statement on Facebook yesterday evening concerning the incident. It said: “You may have seen a large Police and Ambulance presence in Wingfield Street in Portsmouth.
“We are currently assisting the ambulance service with a medical incident at the location. We will update you when we have any further information. Please do not speculate on the circumstances at this time.”
If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.
Alternatively you can call the Samaritans on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit the website. There is also a list of local services in the Portsmouth area is available here.
If you've been affected by suicide, Amparo is a dedicated support service providing practical and emotional support after bereavement. Call 0330 088 9255, email [email protected] or visit amparo.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.