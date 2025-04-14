Investigation launched after brawl outside The Denmead Queen pub leaves man with head injury

A man has sustained a head injury after a fight broke out a Wetherpoon pub in Waterlooville.

The police received reports that at approximately 5.00pm on Saturday, April 5, a fight occurred involving two men outside of The Denmead Queen Wetherspoon pub on Queens Parade, Waterlooville.

A man in his 30s sustained a head injury to his head and was treated by the ambulance service at the scene.

The police are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or anyone who may be able to provide information that could assist the investigation.

You can report information to the police by calling 101, quoting incident number 44250148819.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

