Isle of Wight murder probe: Two women and man arrested after man found dead at property

A MURDER probe is underway after a man was found with fatal injuries inside a property on the Isle of Wight last night with two women and a man arrested over the incident.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 8:01 am

Armed Police stormed an address in St John’s Road, Shanklin, in the town just after 10pm where the victim was found with serious injuries before he was pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old woman, a 52-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man from the Isle of Wight have all been arrested in connection with the incident

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Reports revealed there was an ‘altercation’ at the address.

Police said in a statement: ‘We are currently at the scene of an incident in Shanklin.

‘We were called at 10.11pm to an address on St. Johns Road and located a man with serious injuries.

‘He was pronounced deceased at the scene. We have arrested two women and a man and we remain at the scene conducting enquiries.’

