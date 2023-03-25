News you can trust since 1877
Jaguar car hits tree and rolls multiple times leaving two female passengers seriously injured - as man arrested for dangerous and drug driving after Newport crash

A car hit a tree and rolled multiple times leaving two female passengers seriously injured as the male driver was arrested for dangerous and drug driving.

By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Mar 2023, 13:05 GMT- 1 min read

The single vehicle collision happened at around 3.25pm on Friday on Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight, when a black jaguar XF was in collision with a tree, causing the car to roll multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof, police reported.

Two female passengers, aged 35 and 17, were taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Wootton was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs. He is currently in hospital being treated for his injuries.

Police appeal
Officers have conducted enquiries and are now appealing for any information, or dash cam footage, that could help their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44230117605.

