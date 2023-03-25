The single vehicle collision happened at around 3.25pm on Friday on Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight, when a black jaguar XF was in collision with a tree, causing the car to roll multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof, police reported.

READ NOW: Meat thieves on run

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two female passengers, aged 35 and 17, were taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Wootton was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs. He is currently in hospital being treated for his injuries.

Police appeal

Officers have conducted enquiries and are now appealing for any information, or dash cam footage, that could help their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44230117605.