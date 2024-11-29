Jewellery burgled from Waltham Chase house as police call for help from the public

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward after jewellery was taken in a house burglary in Hampshire.

A property in Forest Road, Waltham Chase, was burgled some time between Wednesday, November 20 and Monday, November 25 with jewellery taken from inside the address. Police are asking for anyone that may have seen someone acting suspiciously, or that has doorbell footage, to come forwards.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following reports of a burglary near Waltham Chase. Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Do you live in the area, and did you see anyone acting suspiciously? Perhaps you captured them on CCTV or a doorbell camera? Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44240513701. “

Information can also be submitted online via: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestopper-uk.org.

If you are concerned about the safety of your home, the police offer advice on the best ways to protect it on their website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/

