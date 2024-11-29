Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward after jewellery was taken in a house burglary in Hampshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A property in Forest Road, Waltham Chase, was burgled some time between Wednesday, November 20 and Monday, November 25 with jewellery taken from inside the address. Police are asking for anyone that may have seen someone acting suspiciously, or that has doorbell footage, to come forwards.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following reports of a burglary near Waltham Chase. Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Do you live in the area, and did you see anyone acting suspiciously? Perhaps you captured them on CCTV or a doorbell camera? Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44240513701. “

Information can also be submitted online via: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestopper-uk.org.

If you are concerned about the safety of your home, the police offer advice on the best ways to protect it on their website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/