With Black Friday just around the corner, the fire service is urging shoppers to ensure the electrical products they buy are safe.

the fire service is urging people to make sure they buy safe this Black Friday to avoid any potential lithium battery fires

HIWFRS are urging shoppers to avoid cheap and counterfeit items which could be dangerous in your home, while also ensuring they understand how to safely use and charge the devices they have.

James Lucy, assistant director for prevention and protection delivery at HIWFRS, said: “With Black Friday upon us we want to ensure that everyone across Hampshire and Isle of Wight is safe with the Christmas present purchases they make on the high streets or online.

“We ask that when buying electrical products such as e-scooters and other lithium-ion battery devices, only do so from reputable retailers, ensure they meet UK Safety Standards, and that you know how to use and charge them safely.

“Use the charger your product came with, don’t overload sockets and never leave them plugged in overnight or unattended.”

The fire service have released the below safety tips to help protect your home from fire:

When hunting for deals we ask that you buy from reputable retailers and look for the UKCA or CE symbol on the product to ensure it is properly certified.

You can be informed of dangerous goods and product recalls for electrical appliances by registering your items online.

Ensure you always use the charger your device originally came with.

Don’t overload your plug sockets or leave items on charge overnight/unattended.

Keep an eye out for scorch marks, hot plugs or flickering lights as this could be a sign of dangerous wiring.

If you’re looking to dispose of your electrical product, check your local waste guidance to safely throw away batteries.