Jury finds man guilty of repeatedly raping woman between 2019 and 2021

A jury has been found a man guilty of repeatedly raping a woman between 2019 and 2021.

Yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, January 21) a jury sitting at Southampton Crown Court found Ashley Scott Hudson, 30, of Chapel Drove in Eastleigh, guilty of six counts of rape and one count of attempted rape.

The jury heard how in November 2021 a woman in her 20s reported to police that Hudson had raped her on six occasions between August 2019 and October 2021, as well as attempting to rape her on one occasion.

Southampton Crown Court. Picture: Google Street View.

Hudson was arrested and charged with the offences but denied them which resulted in the case going to trial.

The trial began on Tuesday, January 14 at Southampton Crown Court and the jury heard how, on each occasion, Hudson repeatedly ignored the woman involved when she told him she didn’t want to have sex with him.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court for sentencing on April 25.

Keely Osborne, police staff Investigator of Hampshire & Isle of Wight’s Operation Amberstone unit, which specialises in investigating rape and serious sexual offences, said: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to the victim in this case for reporting what happened to her so that we could bring Hudson to justice for what he has done.

“Without her courage throughout the investigation and criminal justice process we would not have secured these guilty verdicts.

“We want you to know that there is support available for you, even if you are not ready to speak to police. Please do not suffer in silence – you can call police or a domestic abuse support service. You will be listened to and you will be supported.”