A dangerous driver has been jailed for more than nine years after causing a horror crash on M27 which killed a lorry driver.

Ross Neiland was speeding at 90mph in spite of treacherous weather conditions before causing the fatal collision near junction 5 westbound on February 21 last year.

Michal Kaminski, 36, from Salisbury was killed when his lorry was forced off the carriageway and into the metal support of an overhead gantry, before bursting into flames hours later. He died at the scene. The motorway was then closed for two days as a result of the crash, the police investigation and repairs to the gantry to ensure it was safe.

Today (Tuesday, January 21) at Southampton Crown Court, Neiland was sentenced for charges of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured, cause death whilst un-licenced and fail to allow blood specimen, taken while incapable of giving consent, to be analysed. He was handed a sentence of nine years and nine months, and disqualified from driving for a period after release.

The court heard Neiland, 38, from Littlehampton, was driving a black Volkswagen Polo at excessive speeds - estimated to be over 90mph - along the westbound carriageway of the motorway, before losing control and colliding with a Nissan Juke and the lorry.

Moments after the collision, Neiland attempted to flee the scene and had to be apprehended by members of the public on the grass verge at the side of the motorway. The court heard Neiland was in possession of stolen goods when he was arrested, including meat, cheese and laundry detergent, which had been shoplifted earlier that day.

Phil Hanham QPM, lead investigating officer for this case, said: "Michal was innocently going about his daily work when his life was cruelly cut short that day by the selfish actions of another driver.

"The dash cam footage of Neiland speeding, despite the heavy rain, is extremely shocking to view. He clearly had absolutely no regard for the safety of himself, his passengers and other road users.

"I would like to pay tribute to the family and friends of Michal who have remained so dignified throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

"These scenes are incredibly difficult and upsetting for the members of the emergency services that are called to them while doing their jobs. The motorists who were nearby when the collision happened were extremely patient and understanding and I want to thank the public for their support during the two days it took to get the carriageway back open.

"I would also like to thank all the staff from all the emergency services and partners who worked so closely to bring this complex investigation to a close. In particular I must thank DC Ian Stevens and PC Rob Giles for their excellent investigation and case presentation, which left Neiland with no other option than to plead guilty to all offences.

"This case highlights that driving dangerously on our roads has terrible consequences that may lead to someone's death, and you being sent to prison for many years."