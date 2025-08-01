Viral cuddly dolls that you could be buying off the shelf could be too good to be true.

Labubu toys have become a social media sensation in recent months due to their different designs and how they are purchased. Customers don’t know which variation they’ll get until they open the packaging, with the mystery box having different rarities inside.

Fake Labubu dolls are being sold across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area. Police have warned people to be on the lookout for knock-off variants, nicknamed "Lafufus". | Hampshire police

This craze among children and adults alike has ushered in a world of fake and counterfeit versions. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has seen a major rise in reports of knock-off products being sold in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville, and across the county.

The force said: “We've received reports from residents across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight with concerns about fake Labubu dolls. Portsmouth Trading Standards have taken action against sellers of fake items, and kindly issued some very useful advice which is applicable across the constabulary area.”

How to spot fake Labubu dolls?

Here are the top tips issued by the police on how to check if your Labubu dolls are genuine.

Check for a foot stamp - a genuine Labubu Doll has a Pop Mart logo on the right foot.

Check the packaging is intact and in good condition.

Packaging should have a UK suppliers address on it.

Check for poor quality stitching or loose parts.

Check for the CE or UKCA mark.

The QR code on the packaging should link to a genuine website.

If it is considerably cheaper than normal, it is likely to be fake.

Police added: “Fake toys can be dangerous as they are often not made from safe materials or undergo safety testing. If you suspect a shop or website is selling fake Labubu dolls please report to Trading Standards via Citizens Advice consumer service by calling 0808 223 1122 or online.”

Why are Labubus so popular and expensive?

Many consider the dolls are cute, ugly, or just strange, but they have exploded in popularity and can be seen across the globe. Chinese toy maker Pop Mart sells the different monsters, with celebrities including Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian flaunting them on social media.

They were originally created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung as part of “The Monsters” series. These dolls are known for vinyl faces on plush bodies with pointy ears, big eyes and a grin showing nine teeth.

Various rarities and celebrities sharing the toys online has caused the products to go viral worldwide, spurring a rise in counterfeits. | LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

Their fame started in China and they started to become a hit when the country emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022. Customers in South East Asia started buying them and creating social media content around them, and it quickly spread from there. This popularity surged in 2024 when Thai-born K-pop musician Lisa started posting pictures with them on Instagram.

The way the toys are sold creates a surge in pricing on the second-hand market on sites like eBay, Vinted and elsewhere. Blind boxes, where the customer buys an unknown doll with multiple possible designs, are a major part of the appeal.

Special editions which are only available for a limited time causes shoppers to buy in bulk and sell their unwanted toys online. With a surge in demand and scalpers joining the fray and purchasing large quantities of boxes, specific toys can be incredibly expensive online.

Before knowing which one you’ll get, each Labubu costs around £17.50 on the PopMart website, and up to £40 on sites such as StockX. Their craze has developed so much that certain counterfeits are becoming desirable. Nicknamed “Lafufus” by fans, these are obvious knock-offs due to their design, and customers buying them online never receive anything at all after purchase.

Police said: “If you realise you’ve been scammed and wish to report a fraud that has already happened, please report it to Action Fraud either phone 0300 123 2040 or online.”