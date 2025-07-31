Solent from First Bus has announced a number of service changes across its bus network which it says will improve reliability, as well as add new journeys and stops to support local passengers.

Changes include additional journeys for commuters on the 11 service (Fareham to Gosport), as well as new stops on the 28/28A (Fareham to North Whiteley) to help access to the new housing estate in North Whiteley, and an increase in frequency on E1/E2 Eclipse services (Fareham to Gosport).

The changes across the Fareham, Gosport, Whiteley, Waterlooville and Portsmouth area come into effect from Sunday, August 31 2025.

Bus usage in Portsmouth has soared thanks to several initiatives between Portsmouth City Council, First and Stagecoach, but concerns remain if this will continue following the recent single-fare cap increase from £2 to £3. Pictured is one of the new electric buses Guildhall Square. | Mike Cooter (110324)

Key changes:

Service 11 – Fareham to Gosport via Brockhurst and Alverstoke

Additional weekday journeys will be introduced between Fareham and Gosport before 9.15am and after 4pm , providing more convenient travel options for morning and late afternoon commuters.

Services 28/28A – Fareham to North Whiteley via Locks Heath and Whiteley

A revised loop will be introduced north of Whiteley Centre. Buses to Skipper Way will continue to serve Bluebell Way and Botley Road, but the return route will now serve Curbridge Way and Whiteley Way, supporting access to new parts of the North Whiteley development.

On Saturdays, buses will no longer serve Segensworth West industrial area and will instead operate direct via Southampton Road.

Minor timetable changes will apply.

Service 20 – Fareham to Wickham via Highlands and Knowle

This service will be withdrawn following the cessation of funding from Hampshire County Council.

Services 9/9A – Fareham to Gosport via Bridgemary and Rowner

Saturday daytime frequency will increase to every 20 minutes.

Sunday and Public Holiday daytime frequency will improve to every 30 minutes.

A revised timetable will apply throughout the week.

Eclipse E1/E2 – Fareham to Gosport via Brockhurst

Monday to Friday peak frequency will increase to every 6–7 minutes, and every 7–8 minutes during the day.

Saturday daytime frequency will also improve to every 7–8 minutes.

Sunday and Public Holidays will operate every 15 minutes.

A fully revised timetable will be introduced.

Services F1/F2 – Fareham to Highlands (circular services)

Both services will be diverted to serve Red Barn.

The route will be withdrawn from Wallington Sainsbury’s.

F1 will operate via Blackbrook Road, Hillson Drive, Thorni Avenue, Frosthole Crescent, Red Barn and Mayling.

F2 will operate in the reverse direction.

A revised timetable will support the new route.

Service 7 – Wecock Farm to Portsmouth City Centre

Daytime frequency will change to every 15 minutes on weekdays, and every 20 minutes on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.

Service 8 – Clanfield to The Hard via Waterlooville and Cosham

Timetable revisions will be introduced to improve punctuality, there is no change to frequency.

James Eustace, Commercial Director for Solent from First Bus, said: “The updates we’re making to our network in our Solent region are designed to reflect how and when people travel. Whether it’s increasing frequency on popular corridors or adjusting routes to serve new housing developments, we’re committed to building a reliable, modern network that meets local needs.”

Updated timetables are available on the First Bus website. Passengers can also plan their journey using the First Bus App or by visiting: https://www.firstbus.co.uk/portsmouth-fareham-gosport/plan-journey/timetables/#/