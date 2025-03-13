Large police presence in Portsmouth road as man taken away in handcuffs

A large police presence was seen in a Fratton road before a man was arrested over a suspected burglary.

Police arrested a man

Several police vehicles were seen in New Road on Wednesday around 6.30pm before a man was seen being taken away in handcuffs opposite Shearer Road.

Giving details on the incident, a force spokesperson said: “Police were called at 6.20pm on 12 March to reports of a man attempting to gain entry to an address in New Road, Fratton.

“Officers located and arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted burglary. He remains in custody at this time.”