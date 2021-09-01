Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard Emil Jamrozy drank ‘three beers and a small bottle of vodka’ before driving after finding images confirming his suspicions.

The 37-year-old now faces difficulties getting to work where he has a new role but told the court: ‘I’m hoping my wife will be able to give me a lift.’

Prosecutor Giles Fletcher told how Jamrozy, of Cheriton Close, Leigh Park, was spotted at 1.30am travelling northbound on the motorway in a Skoda Octavia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

View of M275 in April 2020. Picture: Solent Sky Services. Images permitted for commercial operations from the Civil Aviation Authority.

He was ‘driving quite close to a police vehicle’ and was seen swerving and officers had to ‘drive at excess speed to try and catch up with him’.

Jamrozy admitted he’d been drinking. A breath test revealed he was more than double the limit at 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

In court he admitted drink-driving and said: ‘I do admit I’ve driven under the influence of alcohol.

‘I have had suspicions for a while that my wife was cheating on me and on that specific day I found pictures that confirmed she was cheating.

‘Those were pictures of my wife and another male.’

He said an argument he had tried to avoid ‘at all costs’ erupted at home and went to the beach.

‘I was there between 6pm and 7pm, I was doing a lot of walking and thinking, I drank, I think, about three beers and a small bottle of vodka,’ he said.

‘My wife started calling me asking me to go back home - I decided to head home after that phone call.

‘The police have stopped me and arrested me, I was co-operating. They had taken the keys and they handed the keys to my wife.

‘I admit I did wrong, and I’m really sorry.’

He said his wife had ‘refused’ to pick him up from the beach.

A district judge banned him from driving for 18 months, and fined him £400 with a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamrozy added: ‘I want to apologise for what happened, there will be consequences for this.

‘I will have great difficulties with getting to work. I’m hoping my wife will be able to give me a lift.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron