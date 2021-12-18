But Alper Dere, 32, avoided a jail term and walked free from court with just a community order after the case took nearly four years to be heard.

Unemployed Dere was ousted for his part in a county lines operation that saw him land foul of the law after an accomplice was caught making a drug exchange near Pompey’s football stadium on February 2, 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta

Prosecutor Gary Venturi told Portsmouth Crown Court the accomplice came out of The Pompey Centre and headed back to the Ibis Hotel – where Dere was located at the ‘base’ of the operation – when they were caught red-handed.

‘When police entered the room (Dere) dropped four wraps of heroin,’ Mr Venturi said.

Police found 15 wraps of heroin and 17 of cocaine along with £465 cash.

Dere owned up straightaway to police during his interview. ‘He made full and frank admissions. He said he was taken from London and dropped off by others in Portsmouth,’ Mr Venturi said.

Dere admitted two charges of supplying Class A drugs between January 28 and February 3 in 2018.

The court heard he had no relevant previous convictions but for possessing cannabis.

Dere admitted he was a ‘drug user and dependent on the habit’ when he committed the crimes to clear a drug debt. ‘I was told I could clear the debt by going to Portsmouth,’ he told police.

The judge, Recorder Barry McElduff, was impressed that Dere had not reoffended since the offences and took on board the defendant now had a baby to care for – leading him to rule out a planned curfew order and, therefore, any ‘punitive element’ of his sentence.

The recorder highlighted it was an ‘exceptional case’ before he said: ‘People who deal Class A drugs can expect to receive serious sentences when they come before the courts.

‘But there has been a long delay in this case.’

It was not clear why there was a such a delay but for a reference to delays caused by the pandemic after Dere had appeared before magistrates in February 2020.

SEE ALSO: Man charged with kidnap after woman lured out club

After being questioned by the judge, Dere confirmed he was ‘clear’ of his drug habit now.

Dere, of Victoria Road, Romford, was given an 18-month community order and 15 rehabilitation days.

Recorder McElduff added: ‘If you are back in court you will go to prison.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron