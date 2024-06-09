London man arrested after woman in 40s raped in park by unknown male

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating the rape of a woman in her 40s in the early hours of Thursday morning (6 June) have arrested a man.

Police

Officers were called shortly after 5am to a report the victim had been raped in East Park, Southampton, by a man unknown to her.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As part of our investigation we have now arrested a 22-year-old man from London on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody at the current time,” a police spokesperson said. The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad