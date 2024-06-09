London man arrested after woman in 40s raped in park by unknown male

Police investigating the rape of a woman in her 40s in the early hours of Thursday morning (6 June) have arrested a man.

Officers were called shortly after 5am to a report the victim had been raped in East Park, Southampton, by a man unknown to her.

“As part of our investigation we have now arrested a 22-year-old man from London on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody at the current time,” a police spokesperson said. The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers.

The spokesperson added: “Since this incident was reported to us we have been in the local area carrying out enquiries and officers will be patrolling East Park and the city centre over the weekend. Anyone with concerns or questions is asked to please come and speak to them.”

