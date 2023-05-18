These included a purse being stolen from an address in Newcome Road, Fratton, between 8pm on January 25 and 4.30am the next morning. The bank card inside was used since.

A property was also broken into in Stansted Road, Southsea, between 11pm on January 29 and 6.30am on January 30. Items including a phone, tablet, wallet and a set of car keys were swiped – with a stolen bank card being used.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A house in Spenlow Close, Buckland, was also targeted – with a handbag and car being taken. They were used to steal a vehicle outside the address, which the police recovered.

A bank card inside the handbag was used. The burglary happened between 10.30pm on February 3 and 4.25am the next morning.

Police said they were told about a ‘suspicious vehicle’ in the Nancy Road car park in Fratton just after 4am on February 13. Officers found it a short while later in Museum Road, Old Portsmouth.

The vehicle was registered to an owner in Kensington Road, Copnor, and several stolen items were stashed inside. This included a laptop, purse, mobile phone and a handbag – containing several used bank cards.

Most of the items were taken from an address in St Swithuns Road. Janneh, 20, of Shackleton Way, Newham, was charged with five counts of dwelling burglary and five counts of fraud by false representation.

During the hearing, judge Timothy Mousley KC said the case had to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report in any event and adjourned the case until June 30. ‘I would think custody is inevitable,’ he added.

