Portsmouth man arrested as lone woman allegedly locked in car during attempted sex attack by QA

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Jul 2025, 12:12 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting a sexual assault on a woman who had just left hospital.

A lone woman was subjected to the alleged attack around 2am on Wednesday after leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital. The female was allegedly locked in a man’s car before managing to escape.

A police spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempting sexual assault on a female and using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm, or distress. He remains in custody at this time.”

