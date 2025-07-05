Portsmouth man arrested as lone woman allegedly locked in car during attempted sex attack by QA
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting a sexual assault on a woman who had just left hospital.
A lone woman was subjected to the alleged attack around 2am on Wednesday after leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital. The female was allegedly locked in a man’s car before managing to escape.
A police spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempting sexual assault on a female and using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm, or distress. He remains in custody at this time.”