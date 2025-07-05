Police appeal for witness to Portsmouth attack that left man seriously injured
Officers were called at 6.42pm to an incident in Laburnum Grove on Thursday where a man in his 50s had been assaulted and suffered a serious head injury, as reported. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.
A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody at this time.
Police have now appealed for a witness to the incident to come forward. “We believe there may have been a male witness and the scene so are appealing for him and anyone else with information to please contact us,” a spokesperson said.
“You can call 101 quoting reference number 44250295071 if you have any information.”