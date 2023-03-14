Garry Frost, 46, of North Street, was found to have fallen foul of his order following his six-year jail term in 2015 for multiple counts of having sexual activity with a child. Portsmouth Crown Court heard that Frost was caught when an officer turned up at his home on September 24.

When Frost’s phone was checked it revealed access to a number of social media accounts not registered with police. The accounts not declared were on platforms for Instagram, Tik Tok and Shpockt.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta

Frost also had access to Snapchat, which was registered, but was found in breach due to the site’s auto deleting of its history – as part of his requirements stated he was not allowed to delete history.

Prosecutor Holly Fagan said searches revealed videos of dancing girls aged 10 to 12 in bikinis. ‘There was evidence he downloaded images and videos of young girls,’ she added.

The prosecutor continued: ‘There was no explanation why the accounts were not registered with police. He admitted to having Snapchat for two years and knew that messages were deleted after 24 hours.’

Howard Barrington-Clark, defending, said: ‘(Frost) is isolated, he lives alone and leads a lonely lifestyle.’

Frost admitted a charge of attempting to breach a sexual harm prevention order and three charges of failing to comply with his sex offender requirements.

Judge, recorder Benjamin Newton, said Frost ‘could not explain why he had not registered the accounts’ and said he had a ‘history of disobedience to court orders’ which had landed him a fine and a community order last year and in 2021. The judge added: ‘This has to stop.’

Recorder Newton continued: ‘You have significant health difficulties with kidney failure. Probation say you are engaging and very open and honest. You clearly present a degree of risk but the nature of the breaches are not of the most alarming variety.’