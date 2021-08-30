M27 closure: Dean Williams charged with causing a danger to road users after incident which shut motorway on Friday
A MAN has been charged by police after an incident on a road over the M27 that saw large parts of south Hampshire gridlocked on Friday afternoon.
Dean Williams, 28, of no fixed abode, has been charged with causing a danger to road users.
Police were called at 3.30pm to reports of the concern for the welfare of a man on the Botley Road bridge, which crosses the M27 between junctions 8 and 9.
Read More
The motorway was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident. The closure led to long traffic queues on alternative east-west routes in the area.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘The man came down from the bridge safely at approximately 7.30pm and the road was reopened.’
Williams will appear before Portsmouth magistrates on Tuesday morning.