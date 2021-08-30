M27 closure: Dean Williams charged with causing a danger to road users after incident which shut motorway on Friday

A MAN has been charged by police after an incident on a road over the M27 that saw large parts of south Hampshire gridlocked on Friday afternoon.

By Tom Morton
Monday, 30th August 2021, 8:14 pm
Updated Monday, 30th August 2021, 8:15 pm

Dean Williams, 28, of no fixed abode, has been charged with causing a danger to road users.

Police were called at 3.30pm to reports of the concern for the welfare of a man on the Botley Road bridge, which crosses the M27 between junctions 8 and 9.

The man will appear before magistrates on Tuesday

The motorway was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident. The closure led to long traffic queues on alternative east-west routes in the area.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘The man came down from the bridge safely at approximately 7.30pm and the road was reopened.’

Williams will appear before Portsmouth magistrates on Tuesday morning.