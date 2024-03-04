M27 driver caught repeatedly speeding invents elaborate excuse - but is jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The M27

Rory Keen, 47, of Spring Road in Southampton, tried to claim his number plate had been cloned so he was not the driver caught speeding.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keen's black Mercedes CLA 45 was recorded speeding on four occasions. These were on November 16, 2021, at 8.51pm, when he was doing 65mph in temporary 50mph zone of M27 eastbound near Swanwick. On November 19 in the same year at 9.53pm, he was recorded at 64mph in temporary 50mph zone of M27 eastbound near Swanwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on September 17 at 6pm, he was found to be driving at 87mph in 70mph limit of M27 westbound near Fareham. Finally, on October 7 at 9.03am, Keen was caught at 103mph in 70mph limit of M27 eastbound near West End.

A police spokesperson said: "The court heard Keen changed his number plate and sent an image of this to police in an attempt to corroborate his story and avoid prosecution. But officers were able to prove he was the driver of the vehicle by using the car's built-in GPS, cell site analysis from his mobile phone and ANPR. He was charged with perverting the course of justice and pleaded guilty."