Officers on patrol in Bursledon in the early hours detained the 21-year-old from Southampton.

They stopped a black Vauxhall, on Shop Lane, at 1.30am this morning.

The man was searched by police on Shop Lane at 1.30am this morning. Picture: Google Street View.

After asking the driver why he was in the area, they searched him and the vehicle.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A search of the driver, and subsequently of the vehicle, uncovered a quantity of suspected Class A drugs and a quantity of cash.

‘These were seized alongside a mobile device.’

Afterwards, officers inspected the man’s address on Alma Road, finding more suspected drugs and money at the property.

‘A further search of an address on Alma Road located further quantities of cash and a quantity of Class B drugs’, police said.

‘A 21-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.