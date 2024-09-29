Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two males have been arrested over the street rape of a teenage girl and for possessing an offensive weapon on Friday (September 27).

Breaking news

Detectives have today arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the incident after it was reported to them around 9am on Friday. Police said the girl was raped by an unknown male in the Deadwater Valley area, in between Branson Road, Maple Leaf Drive and Chalet Hill of Bordon.

Officers launched an investigation and are supporting the girl and her family as enquiries continue. “As part of our investigation, officers arrested a 21-year-old local man from Bordon in the early hours of this morning (29 September),” a police spokesperson said.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of rape and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in custody while our enquiries continue. A 17-year-old local boy from Bordon, who was arrested on suspicion of rape and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, has been released on bail.

“Officers and specialist teams remain in the area as they continue to carry out enquiries. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak with them. As the investigation progresses, officers are still keen to hear from any witnesses who may have key information.”

Detective Superintendent Andrea Douglas, who is leading the investigation, said: “We fully appreciate how concerning this incident will be to residents of Bordon but I want to reassure you that we are taking this report extremely seriously and utilising our force assets to ensure our communities are safe.

“Firstly, the girl and her family are being supported by our specialist teams and we are continuing to do everything we can to ensure we carry out a thorough investigation.

“Our Eastern Operation Amberstone unit, which specialises in rape and serious assault investigations, continues to work tirelessly to establish the circumstances of what happened.

“This morning, as part of our enquiries, a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at this time.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information which may help with our investigation. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the Deadwater Valley area, in between Branson Road, Maple Leaf Drive and Chalet Hill between 8am - 9am on Friday morning.

“Were you in the area? Did you witness any suspicious behaviour? Do you have any information which could help our investigation?

“Officers will continue to carry out visible dedicated patrols in the area as we conduct a number of enquiries. I ask that if you have any concerns, please come and speak to one of our patrolling officers.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, no matter how small it may seem, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 44240419627.”

Alternatively, you can also submit information online here:https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website:https://crimestoppers-uk.org/