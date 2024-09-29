Portsmouth man latest arrest after hostile car meet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large car meet which culminated with a hostile event in Southsea where officers were pelted with stones has now led to a further two arrests - bringing the total number of those arrested to five.

Southsea car meet on 21 September | Stuart Vaizey

Police have today revealed a 24-year-old man from Portsmouth and a 32-year-old man from Caerphilly have now been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously. They both remain in custody while police enquiries continue. It comes after officers received reports of vehicles being driven dangerously in Southampton last Saturday (September 21).

Two vehicles, a black BMW M140i and BMW 320d, have also been seized. It now brings the total number of cars seized as part of the investigation to six.

The meet last weekend began at Winchester Park and Ride, before moving on to Southampton, Eastleigh, Chandler's Ford, Fareham and finally a “hostile” gathering at Southsea seafront shortly after midnight where stones were thrown at police.

A BMW M3, a Ford Fiesta, a Volkswagen Golf and a BMW M2 have all been seized already this week and five people have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Inspector Andy Tester said: "Our officers will do all in our powers to identify, locate and arrest people we believe to be involved in dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour at these gatherings.

"Motorists who drive in an anti-social manner risk the safety of road users and their behaviour disrupts our local communities – this behaviour will not be tolerated. We take all reports of dangerous driving extremely seriously and we have now arrested a total of five people in connection with last week’s car meet.

"If you don't want us taking your vehicle and arresting you, then don't behave recklessly and endanger the lives of others, along with the considerable impact it has on local residents. We will continue to act swiftly and decisively, using all powers available to us to disrupt this behaviour."